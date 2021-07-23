Iyasa reignite Banolila fire

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

INKULULEKO Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) is trending for the right reasons on social media with videos of people dancing to hit song Banolila, a remake by the group and Chase Skuza in 2003.

The original song was produced by Solomon Skuza in the 80s and decades later it remains popular because of its originality and party mood.

Iyasa press and publicity manager Kudakwashe Takundwa said the dance challenge has been overwhelming as it has reignited the association with their fans on the online space at a time the arts sector has been closed for live shows.

“We really appreciate the Iyasa lovers for having shown us love and constantly do these online challenges of the song we did with Chase Skuza in 2003. This is one song that has remained stuck to us as it has propelled us to dizzy heights.

“We’ve discovered a number of these videos online and for a week we’ll dedicate ourselves to bringing them back and sharing them on our various social media platforms,” said Takundwa.

He said the dance challenge came after one of their fans posted a video clip dancing his way out on the song and since then, fans have joined in.

“The dance challenge has been necessitated after a guy who trades by the name Mhosva TV online decided to share one video with the song and some started sending us his clips. We’ve also unearthed some of these videos from various social media platforms some of them date back as 2012.

“This has also led to a better visibility of our social media as we are on lockdown and we aren’t actively working. We hope through the challenge we will get closer to those who support and love our work,” he said.

“We are proud of the reactions and we thank each and every person who has taken time to do the challenge and some who are continuously sending us their pieces.

“We’ve seen videos from Chisale Productions, Prince K Vines, Julia Machokoto among other creatively done dance pieces. With each video post the comments section has been lit with interactions. We appreciate all the people following and interacting,” said [email protected]_mthire