Iyasa to light up Palace gardens

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Award-winning dance and music ensemble, Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) is preparing to grace the Palace Hotel gardens on Friday evening.

The group will be returning to the venue as the main acts this time around after they were hit when they curtain-raised for Baba Harare five weeks ago.

Warming up the stage for them will be Sungura Masters, Ras Teken, Divoxx and Scara. On the decks will be the joint’s resident DJs Ayaxxx, Keitho, Banda and Tetso. Mr Jaiva will be the host on the night.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said they are happy to be returning to the venue which always has a supportive crowd.

“We had a great reception when we supported Baba Harare recently and what a way this will be to quench their (music lovers) appetite. We’re looking forward to another scintillating experience as we showcase what we are best known for,” said Dube.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said they cannot wait to host the group.

“The lineup is made up of well-known local artistes and what better way to kick start the festive season? We promise top-quality entertainment this festive season as we continue to give local artistes a chance to make their breakthroughs,” said Gandz. – @mthabisi_mthire