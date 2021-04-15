Izankaleli hit-makers, Obhudi Bespace drop single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS duo, Obhudi Be Space have dropped their first single of the year titled X Box which is a love song.

The afro-pop track was produced by DJ Ace Kater and is available on a number of digital platforms.

Speaking from their base through their manager, Donald, Obhudi Be Space which consists of Joseph Mpofu aka DJ Ace Kater and Godwin Ngwenya aka Ras Boom said the single is to reclaim their collaboration viability after having spent last year focusing on their solo careers.

“The song is sort of a proposal from a man who assures his lady that if she agrees to date him, her feelings won’t be played like an X Box.

“This is the first project to be released this year after the duo have released their solo albums last year,” said Donald.

DJ Ace Kater released his afro-house album titled Impumalanga and has seven tracks. The album features various artistes among them Bhora Bhora, MJ and Elroy Psalms. Ras Boom also released his first solo 10-track album titled Imbuzo last year in December.

The duo rose to fame in 2016 after their hit track, Izankaleli’s video went viral on social media. – @mthabisi_mthire