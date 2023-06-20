Jabu Mangwana Tshuma aspires to empower Plumtree town youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ASPIRING Zanu-PF Ward 6 Councillor Cde Jabulani Mangwana Tshuma has set his eyes on developing the border town of Plumtree and ensure young people benefit from various programmes being rolled out by the Second Republic.

Cde Tshuma won the ticket to represent the ruling party in the harmonised elections set for August 23 for the local government seat.

He is the son of the late Zpra detachment Commander Retired Colonel James Mangwana Tshuma who is also a former Highlanders chairman.

In an interview, Cde Tshuma said he will ensure that during his term he brings change in the state of life for the young generation and the public at large.

“I have planned projects for youths in my ward and these include and are not limited to till operation, trade test and building and other trades. We also want to nurture youth raw talent as we want to expose youths in sports through the Mangwana tournament which l want to revive and make sure that those with talent are given the necessary spotlight and opportunities.

“We are also are working with big teams like Highlanders and our provincial commissar in the children of war veterans Cde Clifford Ngulube who is helping to link me with teams like Talen Vision, Ajax and Chicken Inn to expose our youths to competitive soccer. For the girls in soccer, we are working with New Orleans FC,” said Cde Tshuma.

He said they have started door to door campaigns and are holding tournaments in conjunction with the parliamentary elections candidate for Mangwe Constituency Cde Sindisiwe Nleya in order to drum up support for Zanu-PF.

“I joined Zanu-PF at a tender age because my father was very active in politics. I grew up in that environment until l joined the youth wing in Brunapeg district.

“I was inspired by my father’s works and continued at Brunapeg before transferring to Plumtree Town where I joined the cells in Ward 6. After the passing on of my father l took over his business and became a business man while l was a cell member. I was elected to the branch and up until now l was elected as a district member in 2018. My current position is Secretary for Indigenisation in district 3, 5 and 6. I also hold a position of Secretary for Finance in the children of war vets’ association,” said Cde Tshuma.

