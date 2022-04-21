Jabulani Arts finally win Geraldine Roche drama finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER trying for four years to lift the Geraldine Roche drama trophy, Bulawayo based arts outfit Jabulani Arrs have finally managed to as there were recently crowned the 2022 champions.

The group outshined Vukuzakhe on position two, Roar on position three, Vanity on position four and Tamaa Arts on position five.

Geraldine Roche project coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said this year’s competition brought about the best groups which made the competition stiff and exposed the immense talent in the City of Kings and Queens.

“The competition went well and at the finale everyone was exceptional and like any other competition we needed position 1 and Jabulani Arts that has been working for that position for the past four years managed to come on top.

“The other thing that I will encourage groups to learn from Jabulani Arts is sticking to your story. I followed group trends from the introduction of the competition and Jabulani Arts never changed their style as they did dance theatre and they stood with that till the end,” she said.

Sibanda said other groups failed to make the cut as their cast were competing amongst themselves for categories like best actor, and actress.

“This made their plays to be mixed up without cohesion

“Above all Bulawayo artists are the best. They have an A game that one can’t understand. Most of them have that international standard performance and it will be awesome to see some of them on world stages,” said Sibanda.

