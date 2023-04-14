Jabulani Sibanda hails President

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda has hailed President Mnangagwa for being a dedicated visionary who is working flat out to develop the City of Kings.

Cde Sibanda also applauded the President for championing a number of development projects in the country that are in line with the vision to attain a middle-income economy by 2030.

In his speech during the Economic Development Conference Towards a Drug-Free Nation by 2030 in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Cde Sibanda said the Hwange Thermal Power Station project that is being implemented has already started easing power challenges in Zimbabwe.

Cde Sibanda said the President has already sowed seeds that will be reaped if everyone plays their part.

Cde Sibanda said Vision 2030 is a possibility as President Mnangagwa has already laid out all the groundwork.

“As we are looking forward to 2030, we should know who we are and from where so that we get somewhere.

This is not the time to focus on languages or differences because we are one and that identity should keep us focused on bringing Bulawayo to its former glory as spelt out by our visionary leader,” he said.

“We need to revive industries in Bulawayo and Mr President thank you because of the seeds you have already sown for all to reap and enjoy.

We applaud the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 which will address our power challenges and revive the railway business which kept us afloat as a province.”

Cde Sibanda said of all the projects that are being implemented by Government, the Lake Gwayi Shangani project is the flagship one that will create jobs and bring an end to water woes in Bulawayo.

The massive project is among key infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Second Republic in its drive to foster inclusive economic transformation.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani is the third largest inland dam after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi with a gross carrying capacity of 650 million cubic metres.

The dam project is part of a century-old National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), which successive administrations failed to kick start.

“We all know that we come from a dry region and we are grateful because the President is doing everything in his power to ensure that farmers on this side can also fully benefit from farming like the rest of Zimbabweans.

He is putting his vision into realisation and for that Mr President we are grateful,” he said to applause. – @thamamoe