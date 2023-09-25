Jacaranda Music Fest preps at an advanced stage

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE organisers of the Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival (SJMF) are confident that this year’s event will be amazing for guests.

The festival performances will take place over three days commencing on Friday at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

On 5 and 6 October, The Venue in Harare will host the two-day Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Conference to kick off the festival.

Several well-known performers from around the world will take the stage on 6 October, the opening day of the concerts, including Jason Le Roux, Mannex Motsi, Tamy Moyo, Those Guys Vacho, Chiwedda DJ, and Murumba Pitch.

Ami Faku, Black Motion, Sylent Nqo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Meet N Jam with Willom Tight, Mateo, and Dino Mudondo, Ex Q, Norman Masamba, Samuel Cosmic, King Her, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Vera, and NicholaaZW are among the artists scheduled to perform on the second day.

Vuyo Brown, Sun El Musician, Alexio Kawasaki and The Shades of Black, Judith Sephuma, Intotal Band, Blackherd, Ammara Brown, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Gary Tight, and Gwevedzi will perform at the festival’s conclusion.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the festival’s manager renowned musician Tariro NeGitare said everything is going on as planned.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage. All artistes have been confirmed and ready to perform. I’m particularly excited about the Music Business Conference which will showcase some of the industry thought leaders.

“Discussions will centre on key issues for industry growth and best practices in the region,” said Tariro NeGitare.

