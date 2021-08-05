Jack Grealish completes Man City medical and signs record five-year deal

Jack Grealish will be missed by Aston Villa fans, young and old

Jack Grealish has completed his medical ahead of his British-record £100 million transfer from Aston Villa to Man City.

The 25-year-old has been photographed leaving his medical tests prior to arriving at City’s training ground before conducting a tour around the Etihad Stadium as City plan a box-office unveiling.

Grealish has met with Pep Guardiola and his new teammates today after finalising his record deal alongside City’s chief transfer instigator Txiki Begiristain.

The England playmaker said his Aston Villa goodbyes on Wednesday after leaving the squad’s west London training base for Manchester.

BirminghamLive reported on Villa striking a deal with City just hours after they announced the £30million signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen with the Jamaican still due to fly into the UK.

On the same day as the Bailey deal was wrapped up it was Villa who shocked everybody after landing Danny Ings from Southampton for an initial £25 million fee.

Ings (29) signed a three-year deal after Villa came in strong for him on Sunday August 1, with the striker checking into Bodymoor Heath on Thursday.

Back to Grealish and BirminghamLive has been informed that Villa were prepared to offer their captain more in terms of a new contract, but after talks with head coach Dean Smith, CEO Chrisitan Purslow and Johan Lange, it was the player who was set on a move to City in search of instant Premier League and Champions League success.

Grealish has officially signed his new five-year City contract ahead of his official unveiling which is expected later this afternoon/early evening. – Birmingham Mail