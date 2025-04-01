Jackpot!…Great 13 000 BF crowd grosses US$70 000

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE hype before the Highlanders clash with Scottland in the Castle Lager Premiership lived up to expectations, with a massive crowd of just over 13 000 at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders’ share of the spoils was US$45 000, which vindicated the Bosso management’s decision to maximise the potential of the match. While they may have let slip two points in a heart-wrenching manner, they left with cash in their coffers.

A total of 90 police officers were deployed to manage the game, with two sets of escorts accompanying the teams from their respective lodgings.

Highlanders’ CEO, Brian Moyo, confirmed the figures and praised the crowd that attended the match, which grossed over US$70 000.

“It was a good crowd that we witnessed,” said Moyo.

The Bulawayo City Council, owners of the facility, had every reason to smile, having pocketed US$12 000 from the game. Moyo, however, could not disclose the amounts paid to the PSL, Zifa, the Sport and Recreation Commission, Zimra, private security, ticket checkers, cashiers and the treasurer.

Sunday’s turnout was one of the best at the stadium in recent years, confirming Scottland’s stature and impact on the domestic scene. The Harare side had attracted crowds of 7 000 and 8 000 in their opening home fixtures at Rufaro Stadium. Bulawayo was to be the litmus test, and they passed it with a determined performance in front of a vociferous home crowd that exceeded expectations, demonstrating remarkable discipline despite three controversial decisions, including a penalty call that the referee and his assistant did not make.

Highlanders will consider themselves lucky that their goalkeeper, who struggled with aerial balls all afternoon, survived with just a yellow card after a dangerous lunge at an opponent in the second half.

The goalkeeper had rushed out of goal early and, in a desperate situation, made a seemingly deliberate and dangerous challenge. Despite his performance, he proved a hero by preventing a goal, as his area remained unguarded. Had he been beaten, Scottland would have scored.

Scottland’s influence on the local scene received the biggest endorsement when Barbourfields Stadium responded. It wasn’t just the numbers on the terraces, but also the quality of the game, the refereeing, and the superb discipline of the fans of both teams.

Despite the tension and the heavy expectations of the more than 14 000 (according to media estimates) in attendance, the contest went smoothly.

A draw, in the end, may have been the fairest result.

The match, which was played in front of the largest crowd of the season in the Premiership, was a hard-fought affair with limited goalmouth action. Most of the build-up play took place in midfield, where Mason Mushore for Highlanders was particularly impressive. For the visitors, Simba Bhora’s Tichaona Chipunza stood out as a dominant defensive force, and his partnership with Vassil Kawe in midfield was notable.

While the scoreline was disappointing for the Bosso faithful, it was perhaps a fair reflection of two clubs that gave their all in search of victory.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, though the match may not have been quite the spectacle of past games at Barbourfields featuring clubs like AmaZulu, Dynamos, CAPS and Zimbabwe Saints, where the terraces would be ablaze with excitement and breathtaking performances on the field.

Khama Billiat’s much-anticipated Barbourfields Stadium debut came in the 66th minute with a 24-minute run, but he failed to finish off a cross from the left flank, with the goalkeeper beaten at the far post.

Andrew Mbeba, now wearing the captain’s armband, created an emotional moment, when his 40m free-kick was fumbled by Nelson Chadya under challenge from substitute Nqobile Ndlovu, in the 81st minute.

However, in the dying moments, there was appalling goalkeeping from Pitisi, who failed to react to a cross from the right. The ball was headed home by Mthokozisi Msebe, a talent that Highlanders had failed to retain. This marked the third occasion this season that the goalkeeper had been found wanting.

For the second consecutive match, Highlanders conceded a last-minute equaliser. A fortnight ago, Greenfuel had also scored in the dying seconds, taking advantage of Highlanders’ defensive lapse.

Overall, the crowd and atmosphere served as an excellent advertisement for the local game.