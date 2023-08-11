Jacob Zuma released on remission after quick stop at Escourt prison

Khanyisile Ngcobo, Reporter

The department of correctional services has confirmed former president Jacob Zuma reported to Estcourt prison on Friday and a “remission process has been effected”.

Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale revealed this decision in a press briefing held with justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

Thobakgale addressed reporters from the Estcourt prison.

“As the national commissioner I have exercised my discretion about the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment in making the decision whether or not to take into account the period served under community corrections by the former president,” he said.

“In compliance with the SCA judgment, Zuma did report back to the correctional centre this morning and a consideration has been made as per legislation. The administrative procedures have ensued and Zuma has been processed accordingly.”

Lamola said the remission of sentences for low-risk offenders is a crucial aspect of South Africa’s justice system, and is particularly relevant in light of overcrowding in prisons.

“The current occupancy rate is 143%. The recent loss of 3,024 beds at Kutama Sinthumule due to fire means overcrowding will increase by 4%, raising the overcrowding rate to 47.06% and the occupancy rate will increase 147%. This poses a direct threat to inmate health, security and management, and could lead to a surge in gangsterism. More importantly, it hampers the department’s ability to provide development and rehabilitation programmes.”

Zuma served less than two months of his 15-month sentence handed to him by the ConCourt for contempt of court after he failed to obey its order to abide by the lawful summons of the state capture inquiry.

In September 2021, Zuma was released on medical parole by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.

That decision was set aside as unlawful by the courts. However, the SCA judgment left it in the commissioner’s hands to decide whether he was empowered by law to consider whether the time Zuma has already spent on medical parole can be considered in determining “the remaining period of his incarceration”.

This is a developing story

