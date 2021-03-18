Jah Marabini considers going full on with reggae music

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Afro-jazz musician, Jeys Marabini is planning to record a reggae album following the success of his reggae single, Jah Deliver Us.

He said this single has been the break into the world he has been waiting for the whole of his career.

The song, his first reggae track, was released last week on digital platforms where it has been playing popular. It was accompanied by visuals.

Jeys said following its release, he realised that this might be the tonic he needed to break into the world market of music.

“God’s time is the best. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time – to breakthrough into Africa and the world. It’s something special for me and Zimbabwe.

“Reggae music is loved by many people,” said Jeys.

He said he is overwhelmed by the rave reviews he is getting from fans around the world.

“This is overwhelming. In my entire career, I’ve never experienced such a reception as people who’re far away are loving the song. There’s a message I got from someone in Uganda who said the song was great and they were enjoying it.

“I also received a video call from one Thuthukani Cele who played keyboards for the late Lucky Dube saying this is the best song in Africa so far.

“On radio stations, the reception, be it locally and outside the country has been great as they are playing the song because people are requesting it,” said Jeys.

He said he is now working on a full reggae album.

“My focus now is to do a full album. So, I’m working on new songs want to make sure that people get the album as soon as possible. Anything can happen as someone can invite me to perform so I should always be ready,” said Jeys.