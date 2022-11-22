Jah Master, Bev coming to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

HELLO Mwari hit-maker Jah Master is set to share the stage with Bev and The Sexy Angels at Palace Hotel in Bulawayo on Friday.

The venue which has become the home of quality nightlife entertainment in the city will see local wheel spinners warm up the stage for the Harare duo and these are DJ Keitho, DJ Mandoza, DJ Bhandit and DJ Ayaxxx.

Hosted by Mr Jaiva, the show is a continuation of the #VisitPalaceHotel campaign which aims at boosting Zimbabwe’s domestic tourism.

Said Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa: “Providing quality entertainment is what we know and thrive for as Palace Hotel. We’ll continue giving the people of Bulawayo and surrounding areas the fun they deserve. We have surprise local acts on the day and thus, people should come in their numbers to support the creative sector and also have time to wind up the week,” said Gandz.

