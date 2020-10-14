Jah Master headlines The Yard leisure centre opening

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HELLO MWARI hitmaker Jah Master is expected this Friday to headline the opening of a new leisure centre called The Yard previously known as KoPanashe which is located in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Situated at the 422 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, the man of the moment will have the stage warmed up by an array of artistes namely Breeze Sox, Top Kings, The Navy and Quality Mashasha.

On the decks the Nash nation riddim will be churned out by DJ Legendary, DJ Skelta Mahofa and DJ RaeJae with the event also set to feature one of the biggest Zimbabwean motoring family, Team Altezza that will show off their skills.

The Yard manager Banda, said the leisure centre offers a 21 room accommodation, ice-cold alcohol beverages and traditional meals.

