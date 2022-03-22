Jah Prayzah billed for Mapopoma Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FRESH from performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Jah Prayzah has been unveiled as one of the headline acts of the forthcoming Mapopoma Festival.

The two-day Easter edition is set to take place from April 15 to 16 at the Great Enclosure housed at The Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls. Joining Jah Prayzah will be fast-rising Feli Nandi.

The pride of Bulawayo Mzoe 7 is set to represent the City of Kings and Queens while the capital will also be represented by Enzo Ishall and Holy Ten. The host city will be represented by Muffia King and a number of local DJs.

Mapopoma Festival founder Patrick Musonza said the event will be held under the theme: “Local is Lekker/Meet in Zim.”

He said the carefully selected line-up seeks to showcase Zimbabwe’s vast talent and promote domestic tourism.

He said hosting this event was also a way of giving the city life as it does not have much to offer in the evenings.

“Victoria Falls has a lot to offer during the day but when it comes to nightlife, there’s not much to offer. This is where we want to chip in by hosting this event.

We’re proud to be the first to bring Jah Prayzah to Victoria Falls for a public event as he usually comes, either to shoot videos, personal business, or for private conference performances,” said Musonza.

The Mapopoma Festival has been a great addition to the Victoria Falls entertainment calendar due to its entertainment value and pricing that is within the reach of most locals.