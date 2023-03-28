Jah Prayzah coming to Byo to launch album

28 Mar, 2023
0 Comments
Jah Prayzah coming to Byo to launch album

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Wagwizi! Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah is expected in Bulawayo in May to launch his album.

The multi-award musician last released an album in 2021 titled Gwara. It featured songs Bvumbamira, Takarasima, Nyeredzi, Boi Boi, Mhaka and Ndichiyamwa and had no featuring acts.

The upcoming album is set to be launched on May 12 in Harare and Bulawayo the following day. It is expected to feature a range of collaborations and will showcase Jah Prayzah’s unique sound.

It had been a while since Jah Prayzah visited Bulawayo for a show and his fans have been eagerly waiting for his return if the feedback on social media is anything to go by.

As he prepares to launch his album, fans will hear his voice on the Morgan Heritage, Homeland album he features. The album is due for release on April 21. In July, he is set to travel to Germany where he is billed to perform at the Afro Culture Euro Concert in Hamburg.

Jah Prayzah is touted as one of the most popular musicians in Zimbabwe and across Africa, with his blend of traditional and contemporary music winning him fans around the world.  – @mthabisi_mthire

