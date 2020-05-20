Jah Prayzah Hokoyo album finally out

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The wait is finally over! Jah “JP” Prayzah’s much anticipated Hokoyo album is out and already available on most online stores.

Those without access to the online stores such as iTunes will have to wait a bit longer though as the musician is dropping the tracks in batches on his YouTube account, where access to them is free.

With the country’s lockdown being extended indefinitely, Jah Prayzah and his camp who had hoped to launch the album physically, came to the realisation that it would no longer be possible to do so hence why they decided to release the album online.

The album, his 10th, was initially supposed to be launched on April 3 at Alex Sports Club in Harare. The ban of public events a week before the launch affected these plans and JP and his Military Touch Movement planned to live-stream the album on Facebook. This also did not go down as planned as the social distancing requirement made it difficult for him to execute the launch.

But now, they are ready to dish out the new offering. And listening to the two tracks, Miteuro and Mwana WaMambo that have been released on YouTube thus far, it seems the album was worth the wait because of their relevance.

Miteuro for example, a track that features Zimpraise, has already become popular as many are relating to it as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects. The song is a prayer for mercy and protection from the natural disasters which leave/have left people devastated. It also speaks about the trials and tribulations people face.

Mwana Wamambo is a love track which talks of the struggles of a young man who wishes to marry the King’s daughter yet he is not of royalty.

The album has 15 songs, two which were released prior – Hokoyo and Asante. Others are Nyaya Yerudo, Kana Ndada, Wenge, Eriya, Tonight, Dzirere, Mukwasha, Kwayedza, Chiramwiwa, Donhodzo and Munyaradzi.

On all his recent albums, Jah Prayzah has collaborated with regional artistes including Yemi Alade, Davido, Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz and Mafikizolo so for this one, his fans were anticipating to see who he would feature. Never one to disappoint his fans, on this album, Jah Prayzah collaborated with Zahara for Kana Ndada.

Commenting on the album, Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said in light of the pandemic, the tracks would definitely comfort and entertain people.

“The album is meant to warm up people’s hearts as we’re currently faced with the Covid-19 pandemic. People have spent most of their time worrying about the deadly virus and it is time that they forget about the devastating period and focus on good things. The album, through its songs is meant to help achieve such,” he said.

Since the start of the lockdown, Jah Prayzah, who recently welcomed his second son, has been on a hiatus at a time his counterparts have been performing at various virtual shows. It remains to be seen if he will stage a virtual show soon to entertain fans.

@mthabisi_mthire