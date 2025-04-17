Jah Prayzah, Jah Signal to headline Independence/Easter celebrations in Shurugwi

Johnsias Mutonhori

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah is set to light up the City of Gold this Saturday in a show that comes hot on the heels of Independence Day celebrations.

For the first time ever, Jah Prayzah will perform in Shurugwi, sharing the stage with fellow artiste Jah Signal, and supported by local DJs Nelz, Taflo, and Thunder at Vital Lounge.

Show organiser Moreblessing Mukomberanwa said preparations are complete for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

“This is a big event, strategically planned to follow Zimbabwe’s Independence Day, one of the most important days on our national calendar,” Mukomberanwa said.

“People across the country are in a celebratory mood, and to make this holiday weekend even more memorable, we decided to bring one of Zimbabwe’s top musicians to Shurugwi, and the Midlands Province as a whole.”

He added that the show is not just for locals, as tickets have also been selling fast in neighbouring towns like Gweru, Kwekwe, and Zvishavane.

“We’re expecting a huge turnout from across the province. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable experience.”

Excitement is already in the air, with locals anticipating a weekend of double celebrations.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” said a local artisanal miner who identified himself as Nabling.

“On Friday, I’ll be in Nembudziya celebrating Independence Day, and on Saturday, I’ll be at Vital Lounge for JP!”

Keisha Mudonhi, a nurse from Gweru and self-confessed superfan, could not hide her excitement either.

“I think I’m JP’s biggest fan! I can’t wait to see him live at Vital Lounge. Luckily, I’m off duty on Independence Day and the night of the show!”

Mukomberanwa assured fans of top-tier service and maximum safety.

“We want to rebrand Shurugwi as a vibrant, peaceful town, a great place for entertainment. Vital Lounge is not just a bar, it’s a lifestyle venue offering everything you’d expect from top entertainment spots in the country. From a VIP section and high-end catering to games and a secure environment, we’ve got it all.”