Jah Prayzah leads nominees in inaugural Zimbabwean Music Awards

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

UNDERGROUND Entertainment has unveiled the nominees for the inaugural Zim Music Awards, with Jah Prayzah leading the pack with four nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 12 at Newton Music Factory in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The prolific musician has earned nods for Song of The Year with the song “Chiremerera”, Album of the Year with the self-titled album, Best Video for “Sarungano” and Best Styled Group.

Rhumba band Insimbi ZeZhwane and DJ 20, along with 216 Whisky, Holy Ten and Sungura legend Alick Macheso, each boast two nominations. DJ 20 is recognised for Song of the Year and Album of the Year, while Insimbi Zezhwane shines in Best Styled Group and Outstanding Male Artist categories.

216 Whisky is competing for Song of the Year and Best Newcomer, while Holy Ten contends for Album of the Year with “The New Bhundu Boyz” and Song of the Year with his hit “Pressure”. Alick Macheso is up for Best Live Performance and Best Music Video for “Kutadzirana”

Other nominated artistes include Clement Magwaza, Freeman, Tshongogwe Masters, Killer T, Jah Seed and Sulumani Chimbetu, among others.

Underground Entertainment chief executive officer, Phakamani PK Nkomo announced that winners will be determined by fan votes, with three special awards also slated for presentation.

Below is the full list of nominees for the inaugural awards ceremony:

Song of the year

Imithwalo-DJ 20

Gore -216 Whisky

Ingasutha Ayizengeli – Amathonga Amahle

Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah

Pressure –Holy Ten

Album of the year

King of Hearts – Takura

Trophy – Freeman

Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah

S`kuvelekunye Featuring Bazabefumbethe – DJ 20

The New Bhundu Boyz –Holy Ten

Best live performance

Winky D

Alick Macheso

Clement Magwaza

Sulumani Chimbetu

Mokoomba

Best Music Video

Dhanzi – Master ft Voltz JT

Superstar – Delroy Shew eft Saint Floew

Dzimba Dzemambwe –Winky d ft Shingai

Kutadzirana -Alick Macheso

Surungano-Jah Prayzah ft Feli Nandi

Best Single Track

Baby Raroorwa -Enzo

Latina – Tshongongwe

Pamwe Wanga Usingade -Saintfloew

Hwisiri – Kae Chaps

MumaStreets – Linx Kariloss

Outstanding Male Artiste

Killer T

Insimbi ZeZhwane

Nox Guni

Mark Ngwazi

Silent Killer

Outstanding Female Artiste

Dorcas Moyo

Mazilankatha

Feli Nandi

Gemma Griffiths

Sandra Ndebele

Best newcomer

216 Whisky

Andrea the Vocalist

Bagga

Jcee

Michael Magz

Best music producer

Oskid

DJ Tamuka

Levels

Nyasha Timbe

Iyck D

Best Styled Group

Insimbi ZeZhwane

Freeman

Sulumani Chimbetu

Jah Prayzah

Nutty O

Best Artiste in Diaspora

Nox GUNI

Linx Kariloss

Buffalo Souljah

Jah Seed

Qounfuzed