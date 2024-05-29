Jah Prayzah leads nominees in inaugural Zimbabwean Music Awards
Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]
UNDERGROUND Entertainment has unveiled the nominees for the inaugural Zim Music Awards, with Jah Prayzah leading the pack with four nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 12 at Newton Music Factory in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The prolific musician has earned nods for Song of The Year with the song “Chiremerera”, Album of the Year with the self-titled album, Best Video for “Sarungano” and Best Styled Group.
Rhumba band Insimbi ZeZhwane and DJ 20, along with 216 Whisky, Holy Ten and Sungura legend Alick Macheso, each boast two nominations. DJ 20 is recognised for Song of the Year and Album of the Year, while Insimbi Zezhwane shines in Best Styled Group and Outstanding Male Artist categories.
216 Whisky is competing for Song of the Year and Best Newcomer, while Holy Ten contends for Album of the Year with “The New Bhundu Boyz” and Song of the Year with his hit “Pressure”. Alick Macheso is up for Best Live Performance and Best Music Video for “Kutadzirana”
Other nominated artistes include Clement Magwaza, Freeman, Tshongogwe Masters, Killer T, Jah Seed and Sulumani Chimbetu, among others.
Underground Entertainment chief executive officer, Phakamani PK Nkomo announced that winners will be determined by fan votes, with three special awards also slated for presentation.
Below is the full list of nominees for the inaugural awards ceremony:
Song of the year
Imithwalo-DJ 20
Gore -216 Whisky
Ingasutha Ayizengeli – Amathonga Amahle
Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah
Pressure –Holy Ten
Album of the year
King of Hearts – Takura
Trophy – Freeman
Chiremerera – Jah Prayzah
S`kuvelekunye Featuring Bazabefumbethe – DJ 20
The New Bhundu Boyz –Holy Ten
Best live performance
Winky D
Alick Macheso
Clement Magwaza
Sulumani Chimbetu
Mokoomba
Best Music Video
Dhanzi – Master ft Voltz JT
Superstar – Delroy Shew eft Saint Floew
Dzimba Dzemambwe –Winky d ft Shingai
Kutadzirana -Alick Macheso
Surungano-Jah Prayzah ft Feli Nandi
Best Single Track
Baby Raroorwa -Enzo
Latina – Tshongongwe
Pamwe Wanga Usingade -Saintfloew
Hwisiri – Kae Chaps
MumaStreets – Linx Kariloss
Outstanding Male Artiste
Killer T
Insimbi ZeZhwane
Nox Guni
Mark Ngwazi
Silent Killer
Outstanding Female Artiste
Dorcas Moyo
Mazilankatha
Feli Nandi
Gemma Griffiths
Sandra Ndebele
Best newcomer
216 Whisky
Andrea the Vocalist
Bagga
Jcee
Michael Magz
Best music producer
Oskid
DJ Tamuka
Levels
Nyasha Timbe
Iyck D
Best Styled Group
Insimbi ZeZhwane
Freeman
Sulumani Chimbetu
Jah Prayzah
Nutty O
Best Artiste in Diaspora
Nox GUNI
Linx Kariloss
Buffalo Souljah
Jah Seed
Qounfuzed
