Jah Prayzah, Makhadzi release Dzima collabo ahead of Zim show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah and South Africa’s Makhadzi yesterday released Dzima, a song that they collaborated on ahead of their joint show in Kadoma on Saturday.

Already, the song has garnered over 100 000 views on YouTube without visuals. Most have been admiring the two artistes’ talents and have certified the song as a hit.

Dubbed Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah Live in Kadoma, the show that will be hosted by social media personality Madam Boss, will see an array of artistes who include urban grooves maestro ExQ, songstress Marceline “Marcy” Janyure, dendera musician-cum-preacher Charles Pintec and wheel spinner DJ Lroy take to the stage.

One of the event organisers, Dee Nosh said preparations for the event are well on course.

Born Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona, Makhadzi is returning to Zimbabwe after her performance early this year at the inaugural JamAfro Festival in Harare.

