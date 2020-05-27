Jah Prayzah outdoes self with Munyaradzi video

Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah’s Munyaradzi video that was premiered on YouTube earlier today is nothing short of a story well told.

The video that was directed by multi-award-winning videographer, Vusa Blaqs through his Umsebenzi kaBlaqs and features renowned actors Charles Mucheriwa and Charles Muzemba is in the form of a movie.

It has surely struck the right chord as it has given the song that was released last week a new meaning and has left viewers teary and in suspense, hoping the video was actually movie.

If you have ever been abused by your guardian, lost a parent or your loved one because you did not have money, this video is surely one for you. And vice versa, if you left your loved one for a monied person, this video will really get you thinking.

The video also shows that out there, there are still kind people, something which is revealed at the end. All in all, the video teaches people never to give up or lose hope.

“So many times we suffer, yet we have hidden treasures in our lives. Some will even die without realising their potential and that which is hidden in their lives.

“The moment you work out to unhide your treasure is the moment you will realise your full potential and be very successful in life,” commented one Munyaradzi Kadiki on YouTube, aptly summarising the video.