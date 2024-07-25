Jah Prayzah promises fireworks at Chibuku Neshamwari finale

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Jah Prayzah has promised attendees of the 2024 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival a memorable night as he plans to perform their favourite hit tracks.

Backed by the 3G band, Jah Prayzah is set to share the stage with “Kana Ndanyura” hitmaker Killer T and Tocky Vibes, known for his yesteryear hit “Aenda Nenyika”.

Still basking in the glory from his “Chiremerera” album, Jah Prayzah is likely to be the one to close the show, given his popularity in Masvingo and at such big events.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Jah Prayzah, through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, said they are ready to keep revellers on their feet throughout their set.

“As always, JP is known to deliver the best, and we are all about creating memories. In line with the theme of Chibuku Neshamwari, friendship is always about creating memories, and that’s exactly how Jah’s performance will be.

“We were last in Masvingo in April, and it was a massive show that was heavily attended and also had a performance to match. Jah is thrilled to be back in Masvingo and looks forward to creating more unforgettable moments with his fans in the city,” said Mushapaidze. Quizzed if there will be any new music teased on the day, Mushapaidze said:

“As for new music, we cannot disclose that now. You have to be there to witness the magic,” he said.

