Jah Prayzah reaches 1 million Facebook followers

07 Sep, 2021 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

CONTEMPORARY Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah continues to break barriers with his latest being securing one million followers on Facebook.

This is a first for a musician based in Zimbabwe and the milestone achievement has seen Jah Prayzah joining Madam Boss who recently became the country’s first female comedian to reach this figure.

The success of the Gwara album can be attributed to have culminated in the increase of Jah Prayzah’s following.

Posting on his social media handles, Jah Prayzah thanked his followers and organisations who have entrusted his brand.

“Words can never explain enough. A million reasons to thank every one of you and to our partners, I am forever grateful for trusting me with your beloved brands,” said Jah Prayzah. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

