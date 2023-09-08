Jah Prayzah set for The Ignatian Feast concert

Mbulelo Mpofu

WHAT is pure religion?

Biblically, James 1 verse 27 asserts that “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.”

Such a need to take care of each other, a preferential option for the poor, has driven Jesuit Province of Southern Africa to curate the second annual edition of, “The Ignatian Feast concert” a fundraising show to be held at the Old Hararians Sports Club on September 16 where contemporary singer, Jah Prayzah is set to be the guest artiste.

The drive behind the fundraiser is to acquire new hospital equipment for St Paul’s Musami Mission such as resuscitation equipment, dental and Digital x-ray machines, and a new ambulance among other operational needs for the hospital.

This will also be done in honour of St Ignatius of Loyola, a Spanish priest and theologian who was one of the most important actors in the Counter-Reformation and who together with his companions, founded the Jesuit order in 1540. The Jesuits, well-known for their philanthropic, educational, and missionary endeavors, played a significant role in the development of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe and the establishment of several missions. One such mission is St Paul’s Musami, which will this year celebrate 100 years since its establishment.

JesCom’ Communications Officer, Kudakwashe Matambo articulated the need for the fundraiser.

“The Jesuit Province of Southern Africa prides itself in engaging in philanthropic work, and such an endeavour requires financial support. It is against this background that we are curating the second edition of The St Ignatian Feast concert to merge philanthropy and music and we are excited to have Jah Prayzah on board.”

“It’s all hands on deck and we are calling all music lovers to come and attend this concert, enjoy the music and make a difference. We are also accepting donations,” he said.

In therapeutic terms, research shows that music therapy may reduce anxiety or depression, ease stress levels, as well as help people relax, so the concert will be a win-win situation for both patrons and patients. – @MbuleloMpofu