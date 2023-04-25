Jah Prayzah shares Byo album launch venue

Mthabisi Tshuma

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah (JP) who will not be part of the forthcoming Bulawayo Shutdown gig for the first time in years as he will be performing at the Vic Falls Carnival is preparing to travel to the city next month.

The artiste is set to make history in the country’s music scene next month as he is expected to launch two albums in two consecutive days.

The first launch of an album titled Chimerera will be at Old Hararians Sports Club on May 12 while in Bulawayo, he will launch Maita Basa at Queens Sports Club on May 13.

Fans are wondering if a single that he recorded with South Africa’s DJ Tira titled Tocheka will be on one of the albums. A teaser of the single has left people in awe and anticipating its release.

JP, a multi-award musician last released an album in 2021 titled Gwara. It featured songs Bvumbamira, Takarasima, Nyeredzi, Boi Boi, Mhaka and Ndichiyamwa and had no featuring acts.

It has been a while since Jah Prayzah visited Bulawayo for a show and his fans have been eagerly waiting for his return.