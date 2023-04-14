Jah Prayzah to launch not one, but two albums

Showbiz Reporter

As if to make up to his fans for not giving them an album last year, contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has said he will be launching not one, but two albums next month.

This was shared in a video drop released on his Facebook fan page on Thursday afternoon. In the video, Jah Prayzah shares how he has always dared to be different.

The albums are set to be launched in Harare and Bulawayo on May 12 and 13 respectively. It is not yet clear if he will first launch both albums in Harare before bringing them to Bulawayo or if he will launch one in the capital city and the other in the City of Kings. Only time will tell.

The multi-award musician last released an album in 2021 titled Gwara. It featured songs Bvumbamira, Takarasima, Nyeredzi, Boi Boi, Mhaka and Ndichiyamwa and had no featuring acts. It is unclear if the forthcoming albums have features.

It had been a while since Jah Prayzah visited Bulawayo for a show and his fans have been eagerly waiting for his return if the feedback on social media is anything to go by. Most had hoped to witness him in action at the much-hyped annual Bulawayo Shutdown gig taking place at The Boundary on April 29 but they will have to wait a bit longer as he will not be part of that show this year.

However, fans will hear his voice on the Morgan Heritage, Homeland album that he is featured on. The album is due for release on April 21. Fans will also have an opportunity to watch him in action at the Vic Falls Carnival later this month.

In July, he is set to travel to Germany where he is billed to perform at the Afro Culture Euro Concert in Hamburg.