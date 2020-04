Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah and wife Rufaro are over the moon after welcoming their first son together.

An excited Jah Prayzah shared the news on his social media pages last night through a comic video of him and his son conversing about going out to look for trotters.

Thousands of Jah Prayzah have since congratulated him for the latest addition. Previously, he had three daughters with Rufaro and a son, Mukudzeyi Junior from his previous relationship.