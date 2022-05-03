Jah Prayzah, Winky stage memorable ZITF shutdown gig

Part of the crowd at the Jah Prayzah, Winky D showat the Boundary Sports Bar on Saturday

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Winky D and contemporary musician Jah Prayzah staged without doubt the biggest show in Bulawayo since the green light on live shows last year.

As if to remind local promoters of the power of local acts, the show came at the back of a number of flopped shows following the failure to turn up by booked South African artistes including Dj Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Daliwonga, Sir Trilll and Felo Lee Tee among others.

JP had last performed in the city three years ago while Winky D was returning following a show at BAC Leisure last month.

With the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) coming to an end on Saturday, the show was on every party lover’s lips.

As early as 6pm, people started to flock to the Queens Sports Club grounds at Boundary Bar where the show was taking place.

Cars were already parked as far as Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, four blocks away showing that the night was going to be an active one. This was, after all, the biggest show in Bulawayo since Covid-19.

Over 7 000 tickets from general to VVIP were sold out and event organisers had to improvise on how best people could access the entertainment package of a lifetime. Attendees seemed happy and jovial with hyped energy as they danced to almost every tune.

DJ Mzoe opened the show and proved why he is the reigning Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Club DJ with a polished act. The only female act, Noreen Moria awed fans with her powerful voice and charmed many with her beauty.

Next up was Fab G Umshana kaGogo who set the bar high with his top-drawer performance which wowed people who were left wondering where such talent had been hiding.

He was followed by DJ Nospa who many have fallen in love with as he has been playing at most notable gigs in the city.

Just after 10pm, Winky D and his Vigilance band took to the stage and did what they know best. The band’s prowess was undisputed as they flowed very well with vocals from the Gafa President who, however, condemned the PA system’s efficiency.

He continued with his set and churned hits from yesteryear to the present including Ngirozi, Ijipita, MuGarden and Disappear.

Every time Winky D did his trademark pose of putting one leg on the speakers, the crowd will go haywire with those in the general area pushing and shoving to catch a closer glimpse.

His performance sealed his status as one of the best live performers in the country.

As usual, after his set, Winky D left the venue and was given his flowers by fans who praised him as they followed his vehicle entourage.

DJ Mzoe then returned on stage and kept fans on their feet as he played hit songs from different genres that included hip-hop, Kwaito and mostly Amapiano.

At exactly midnight, Jah Prazyah took to the stage with his 3G band and backing vocalists. The Gochi Gochi hit-maker did not disappoint as he proved that he is a gem in the industry whose presence on international stages is befitting.

Most fans who supported his act throughout were ladies who were screaming. They all wanted to be close to the stage.

At about 2am, he concluded his set and left the stage to DJ Mzoe and DJ Nospa. The show ended at about 4am. – @mthabisi_mthire