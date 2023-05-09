Jah Prayzah’s Sarungano song a masterpiece!… Over 200k views on YouTube in 1 day

Millicent Andile Dube, [email protected]

Multi-award-winning musician Jah Prayzah has received rave reviews for the visuals of Sarungano, one of the songs on one of his forthcoming albums with most describing the track as a masterpiece.

The track and visuals which feature songstress Feli Nandi was released yesterday on his YouTube channel ahead of his two album launches this weekend. And if the views on YouTube are anything to go by, the song that was the number 1 trending video on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon is a hit.

As of Tuesday at 1pm, the song that was uploaded on Monday morning was approaching 300 000 views on YouTube.

On Sarungano, Jah Prayzah expresses the pain of a love that came to an end, and despite efforts to move on, thoughts keep drifting back to what could have been. A longing for a different outcome, a wish for reconciliation. Feli Nandi’s soulful vocals complement JP’s storytelling, conveying the shared emotions of heartbreak and inner turmoil.

Jah Prayzah’s fans could not be any happier with the release of the song as they have been eagerly waiting for him to release new music after starving them for two years. They have already taken stands to share their thoughts about the song and the video.

Abdul ZW on YouTube commented “Jah Prayzah is not trying to make a hit song, but a timeless song that will be heard with our great-grandchildren. Shout out to Feli Nandi by proving to the world how good you are, keep the fire burning # Mature music for mature people.”

Another, Tafara Choga remarked: “Well done Mukoma JP…this is a real masterpiece.”

“Jah Prayzah is really taking Zimbabwe to the world. Nowadays, the whole of Africa knows him. I support his creativity,” commented another.

“I will always be in awe of how Jah Prayzah can depict so strong emotions through a video. His storytelling skills are absolutely out of this world and the way Jah Prayzah and Feli’s voices blended is unmatched. An amazing song,” wrote another.

Well, the song is being well received by the fans with some already making it known that they will not miss out on his Maita Baba album launch in Bulawayo on Saturday.