Jah Signal coming to Bulawayo

05 Nov, 2021 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Jah Signal coming to Bulawayo Jah Signal

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

DANCEHALL chanter Jah Signal will next Friday hold his first live show in the city when he performs at a local hotel alongside local artistes.

The Stonyeni hit-maker is undeniably a favourite of Bulawayo music lovers as he has performed at numerous sold-out shows in the City of Kings and Queens.

This time around, he will be coming to revive the partying vibe at Palace Hotel following Bev who last week gave a five-star performance that re-ignited Bulawayo’s nightlife.

Said Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa: “As promised, we’ll be, in the coming months, rolling out quality live entertainment. Next Friday, Jah Signal is set to perform alongside local artistes that include MC Jaiva, DJ Mandoza, DJ Charlie, DJ Anzania and DJ Bhanditi.

“The show comes at a time that we have expanded by opening an executive bar so the show will act as an official opening of the bar.” – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting