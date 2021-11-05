Jah Signal coming to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

DANCEHALL chanter Jah Signal will next Friday hold his first live show in the city when he performs at a local hotel alongside local artistes.

The Stonyeni hit-maker is undeniably a favourite of Bulawayo music lovers as he has performed at numerous sold-out shows in the City of Kings and Queens.

This time around, he will be coming to revive the partying vibe at Palace Hotel following Bev who last week gave a five-star performance that re-ignited Bulawayo’s nightlife.

Said Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa: “As promised, we’ll be, in the coming months, rolling out quality live entertainment. Next Friday, Jah Signal is set to perform alongside local artistes that include MC Jaiva, DJ Mandoza, DJ Charlie, DJ Anzania and DJ Bhanditi.

“The show comes at a time that we have expanded by opening an executive bar so the show will act as an official opening of the bar.” – @mthabisi_mthire