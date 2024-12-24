Jah Signal, Isizwe Sabatsha to thrill Bulawayo fans tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

HARARE-based Zimdancehall artiste Jah Signal and Bulawayo’s own Isizwe Sabatsha Dance Troupe are set to bring the festive cheer to Bulawayo fans tonight at Palace Hotel Gardens.

Both acts have become familiar faces in the City of Kings and Queens and with their previous performances, fans can expect nothing less than an unforgettable show.

The event will be hosted by Mr Jaiva and MC Empire, who will keep the energy high throughout the night. DJ Keitho, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Tetso, and DJ Flexxy will be on the decks, ensuring the music flows all night long.

Palace Entertainment manager DJ Keitho encouraged fans to come out and celebrate the festive season in style.

“Tomorrow is Christmas Day, a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. What better place to be than at Palace Hotel, where we can honor the Lord and the gift of life He has given us. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating and partying the night away,” said DJ Keitho.

