Jah Signal to open Palace Hotel’s entertainment calendar

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

JAH Signal will kick off Palace Hotel’s entertainment calendar for this year with a live performance on 23 February.

The Stonyeni hitmaker will be supported by local DJs Ayaxx, Mandoza, and Keitho.

The Palace Hotel has been the hotspot for nightlife entertainment in Bulawayo, hosting sold-out shows featuring some of the hottest artists in and outside the country, such as Enzo Ishall, Insimbi Zezhwane, Master KG, and Nkosazana Daughter.

Tapiwa ‘Gandz’ Gandiwa, the owner of the Palace Hotel, said that they are ready for another exciting year of bringing the best shows to the city.

“Our entertainment calendar starts off next week with Jah Signal, an artiste who has been consistent in churning out hits and travelling to a lot of towns and cities around the country.

“We anticipate a year that is levelled up in terms of the shows that we are going to host throughout the year. Our patrons should be keen and heated up for quality entertainment as usual,” said Gandz.

He also invited local artists to join their stable and benefit from their vision to boost their careers.