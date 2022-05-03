Jah Signal, Zoey Byo-bound

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL superstar Jah Signal and raunchy dancer Zoey are set to perform in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The Sweetie hit-maker is set to reunite with fans in the city as he had become a regular act just before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020.

Pole dancer Zoey will be given an opportunity to showcase her skill while sharing the stage at Palace Hotel with Jah Signal.

On the decks will be local DJs Mandoza and Bhandit.

Said Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa: “We’re continuing to bring the best entertainment and this time around, we thought of bringing a Zimdancehall artiste who is young and growing his brand on a daily basis.

“Zoey is a trademark name in the line of work she does and we thought it’s high time she catches up with her fans locally. We call people from Bulawayo and surrounding artistes to come in their numbers.” –@mthabisi_mthire