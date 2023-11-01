Jahunda residents step up, install own taps

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

TIRED of waiting for Gwanda Municipality to address their challenges, residents of Jahunda suburb have taken it upon their shoulders to install taps in their own homes. The residents who have been relying on a community tap, also approached Gwanda Municipality seeking permission to construct ablution facilities at their homes as they are relying on public toilets.

About 70 families from the area have been depending on two communal taps and two communal toilets for decades.

Gwanda residents have been complaining over the municipality’s delay in redeveloping old houses in Jahunda suburb. The suburb was initially constructed as a communal area that accommodated workers.

Gradually the population in the area started growing. The council later came up with the Jahunda Redevelopment Plan to upgrade the area.

The plan was initiated in 2003, but came to a standstill because of financial challenges. Ms Charity Mlilo said it cost her R3 000 to buy plumbing material for the installation of the tap at her house.

“It was a challenge for me to fetch water from a communal tap. The billing system was also unclear and some people who were not from our area were coming to collect water from our taps,” she said.

“The queues were also very long and during water rationing the taps would dry up even before we could collect water. I am glad I now have my own tap and won’t have to scramble for water.”

Ms Mlilo said for years, her family has been trying to secure a residential stand in other suburbs to no avail and she has been on the waiting list for a long time. Another resident, Ms Savey Ndlovu said the tap is a relief for her because she has come of age and cannot continue fetching water from a communal tap.

She said she has long awaited for the redevelopment of their area to take shape. Ms Ndlovu said the issue of ablution facilities needs to be addressed.

Ms Beverly Ndlovu who is a member of the Ward 4 peace committee said the delay in developing Jahunda houses was a cause for concern within the community. She said a ward local peace committee was formed and representatives were selected to engage the council.

Ms Ndlovu said the engagement resulted in residents being given the go-ahead to install their own taps after consultations with the engineering department. She said they were now waiting for feedback on the construction of toilets.

“Our local MP, Cde Fisani Moyo also assisted in sprucing up the toilet. The council has been maintaining the toilets, but the challenge is that some people who are not from the area use the toilet and they vandalise infrastructure,” said Ms Ndlovu.

Ward 4 councillor, Mr Wellington Nare said the local authority initiated the Jahunda Redevelopment Plan in the early 2000s, but the project was stalled by financial challenges.

“Initially when this area was developed it was a compound for workers who had one-roomed houses. The workers were mainly working in mines in the area and resettlement areas and their families were staying elsewhere,” he said.

“Gradually the area developed into a suburb and people started staying with their families. The population started growing and there was therefore a need for the area to be developed to meet the rising demands.”

He said progress in developing the area was being affected by poor revenue inflows. Clr Nare said residents submitted a request to construct toilets and Gwanda Municipality is still looking into the issue as there are technical issues to be considered.

“As a council, we are very much alive to the problems faced by residents of Jahunda suburb. It’s unacceptable for residents to be using a communal toilet as this is a health time bomb. As council we must provide our residents with proper housing,” he said. — @DubeMatutu