Jairos Jiri Association mourns National Hero Malinga

Nqobile Tshili, Online Writer

THE Jairos Jiri Association has mourned national hero Cde Joshua Malinga saying he was a towering figure in standing for people with disabilities (PWDs).

Cde Malinga (79) died last Friday after losing a battle with prostate cancer.

President Mnangagwa declared Cde Malinga, who was a special advisor in his office on disability issues a national hero.

Condolence messages have continued to pour in for Cde Malinga, with those who worked close to him saying, the national hero status bestowed on him is befitting.

In a statement, the Jairos Jiri Association said Cde Malinga became the voice for a lot of less privileged who could not stand up for themselves.

“No words will ever be enough to thank him for what he has done for those less fortunate children in our entire nation and the world at large. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire nation at this difficult time of mourning. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” reads the statement.

