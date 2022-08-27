Jairos Jiri Centre lovebirds wed

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

JOSHUA Hove and Patience Nhambida met at the Bulawayo Jairos Jiri Vocational Training Centre in January 2017. For Hove (43), his was a love at first sight scenario when Nhambida (30) first set foot at the centre all the way from Kwekwe. Although partially blind, Hove was convinced that this woman who came as a Clothing Technology student was the missing piece of his puzzle as he had struggled to find a woman to settle with due to stigma.

Joshua, who is also deaf, could have easily concluded that he would die without a soul mate as he had failed to win the hearts of the women he met at the centre since 2006 when he was a student. Patience has a physical disability and speech impairment which means the two lovebirds rely on sign language to communicate. What started as friendship eventually led Hove and Patience to the altar and the two are testimony that people with disabilities (PWDs) can find love, have dreams and lead normal lives despite what society often concludes about them.

Before Patience could officially confirm that she loved Joshua too, he took a leap of faith and started saving the bulk of what he earned from his job at Jairos Jiri to buy cattle for his soul mate’s lobola. The centre, which has traditionally been set aside to cater for vocational training for persons with disabilities, has brought on board able-bodied students in a bid to achieve full inclusivity in training.

Bulawayo Vocational Training Centre situated in Nguboyenja Surburb in Mzilikazi Bulawayo is the foundation and the oldest of all the association’s establishments. The centre treats, assists and rehabilitates men, women, boys and girls with disabilities by equipping them with various skills.

Last year, after five years of wooing, Hove’s proposal was finally accepted and he resolved that he would pay the bride price and marry the love of his life within a year. In March this year, a delegation was sent to Kwekwe to pay bride price and the two were joined in holy matrimony on May 28 as husband and wife.

The Chronicle caught up with Mrs and Mr Hove who openly said they wish to have three children in the near future.

“I met her after years of trying to ask girls out and the first time I saw her; I knew she was the one. It was in 2017 and I started saving money and buying cattle as I was convinced that one day she would be my wife. I also loved the fact that she was receptive and never saw a disabled man like others but someone who could love her unconditionally,” said Hove.

“Last year she finally confirmed that we were in a relationship as we have been close ever since and we decided to do things the right way like Africans. I managed to save enough to buy cows from 2017 and asked my parents in Mwenenzi to then take the relationship to the next level.”

Hove said he enjoys cooking with his wife and their favourite meal is chicken served with rice. “I am a happy man and although I waited for years for this damsel, she makes me forget that I have disabilities. “I know we may not have what everyone has but our love for each other will help us lead normal lives like everyone. We also find joy in going to church even if we have some disabilities which limit our abilities.”

Patience, who could not stop smiling during the interview, said she was not sure of Hove’s intentions when he first told her that he loves her. “I informed one of my tutors who then encouraged me to take time and assess him since he was a trusted employee and hard-working.

“I eventually went back to her to confirm that I too loved Joshua and we have never looked back. As someone with disabilities my greatest fear was getting married to someone who would abuse me but I’m happy I found a place often associated with misery. I am grateful that I married a patient man who also understands my disabilities and is willing to show me love in every possible way there is,” added Patience.

After tying the knot in court on May 25, the Hoves moved in together at Hove’s house at Jairo’s Jiri where he is employed as a groundsman.

Their colleagues however felt their love story was worth celebrating and will today throw a party to mark their union.

Ms Matilda Muzondiwa, Patience’s former tutor and the organiser of the wedding said the couple remains the pride of the institution as they have proven that love still exists. “We are very excited about this marriage because people often think that those with disabilities cannot afford to pay lobola, marry and start their own families.

“When the Hoves tied the knot we realised their union deserved a massive celebration and after consultation we decided that we would throw them a massive party because they are our pride,” said Ms Muzondiwa.

“PWDs often suffer from low self-esteem. They think they do not deserve the finer things but these two have shown us that love conquers all.”

Hove’s mother Ms Muhlaba Ndaimani, who arrived in Bulawayo yesterday ahead of today’s celebrations, said she was happy that her son had finally settled. “As a mother I wished to one day see his wife and I’m so delighted that this happened while I am still alive.

“When we heard that Jairos Jiri was sponsoring their wedding, I was humbled and we travelled all the way from Mwenenzi to witness the celebration.

“It’s a relief to realise that he has found someone who values him despite disability and I wish them the very best in their marriage,” she said. – @thamamoe