Jairos Tapera appointed interim Warriors coach

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee has appointed an interim coaching staff to lead the Warriors in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.

Jairos Tapera, coach of Manica Diamonds, will be the captain of the technical team, with the assistance of Takesure Chiragwi from Ngezi Platinum Stars and Saul Chaminuka from Greenfuel.Meanwhile, veteran Sunday Chidzambwa will serve as the technical advisor.

Although they are finalising contract negotiations with their preferred head coach, the committee, chaired by Lincoln Mutasa, is unable to make any announcements yet.

However, they have announced that the interim technical team will also oversee the Cosafa tournament. As the World Cup qualifiers are imminent, Zimbabwe’s two matches against Lesotho and South Africa are critical for their goal to qualify for the World Cup.

Mutasa’s statement encouraged the nation to unite and support the team.“Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the Zifa Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive head coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalisation.

“However, due to ongoing discussions with the selected candidate, we are unable to make the necessary announcement at this stage.“Given that our World Cup qualifiers versus Lesotho and South Africa are imminent, the delay in the conclusion of this appointment has necessitated the appointment of an interim coaching team that will take charge of our two Fifa World Cup qualifiers as well as the Cosafa Senior Men’s Tournament that starts immediately after these qualifiers.

“This will assist the Zifa Normalisation Committee to conclude the substantive appointment of the head coach of the senior men’s national team meticulously, thoroughly, and successfully.

“We have full confidence they will ably lead the team. It is our hope that the nation will rally behind the team and unite to achieve the success we all so dearly desire,” read Mutasa’s statement.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group C, host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7, before playing South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein four days later. – @innocentskizoe