Jam-making company takes the indigenous fruits industry by storm

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi chats with Buhlebenkosi Nkala (right), who came first during a Matabeleland South Provincial traditional cook-out competition in Makhado

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

UMPHEKI Wodumo, a jam-making company owned by 31-year-old Ms Buhlebenkosi Nkala from Esigodini, has taken the indigenous fruits industry by storm.

Ms Nkala, known in her township as Umpheki Wodumo, creates indigenous-based jams and indlubu soup powder from umviyo, ijodo and ikhabe.

She took an interest in the cuisine during the national traditional cookout competition.

Inspired by her childhood memories and her community’s elderly, she attended workshops to learn about value addition, where she discovered the potential of indigenous fruits.

Her products include umkhomo jam, lunch bars and traditional soup powder. Her raw materials are sourced from the community and some from her harvest.

After winning the Umzingwane District and provincial cookout competitions, she is now waiting for the national competition while selling over 60 bottles of jam per week.

“Growing up, I have always loved cooking and experimenting with food and new recipes. I would watch my late mother baking at our rural home and would steal a few leftovers and have my imaginary cooking section while playing,” said Ms Nkala.

She said it was after seeing the cookout competitions over the years that she grew an interest in traditional foods.

“I was intrigued by how the cookout organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry was made out of indigenous products. These products are things that we grew up seeing and are at our disposal. That is when I knew I was sitting on good recipes and money so I decided to do my research. The research was from my childhood memories and the elderly in my community,” she said.

Ms Nkala said she attended workshops where she learnt about value addition and added some knowledge she already had from her childhood on indigenous fruits and the products they could make.

It was during these workshops that Ms Nkala learnt she could do umviyo, ikhabe and ijodo jam. She then added other products such as indlubu soup powder from dried round nuts, umkhomo jam and lunch bars.

“It was this year that I decided to join the cookout and showcase the products I have been making over the years. I went and competed at the Umzingwane District cookout competitions where I came first and proceeded to the provincial competitions where I scooped the first prize again,” said Ms Nkala.

She said she is now waiting for the national competitions that will be taking place soon.

“I am happy to say I have been able to sell more than 60 bottles of the jam each week because of the high demand,” said Ms Nkala.

The traditional cookout competition was launched by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in 2020 to promote the consumption of indigenous dishes with their nutritional benefit and medicinal properties.

The competitions are designed to ensure people embrace traditional dishes and to learn how to prepare and eat them to revive cultural values. — @flora_sibanda