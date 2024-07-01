James Anderson will play his 188th and last Test for England against West Indies next week

Stephan Shemilt, Chief Cricket Writer

James Anderson will join the England coaching set-up as a fast-bowling mentor when he retires from Test cricket against West Indies at Lord’s next week.

The 41-year-old, the most successful pace bowler in the history of Test cricket, will end his international playing career after England told him they want to move on.

But England managing director Rob Key said: “He’s got so much to offer English cricket. We don’t want to see that go.

“When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game.”

Anderson, who has taken 700 Test wickets, is currently playing for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship at Southport.

He is yet to make a decision on his future with the Red Rose, but Key said Anderson will be with the England team all summer.

“What he does with Lancashire will probably work out after the Lord’s Test,” said Key.

“We’ve got some conversations to have after to find out what he thinks is the best thing to do. Everything so far has been him gearing up for this Test match.”