Janet Manyowa coming to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Many blessings are upon Bulawayo as multi-award-winning gospel musician Janet Manyowa is set to stage her maiden performance in the city.

The show, scheduled for July 2 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 3, has been dubbed Janet Manyowa Live in Concert.

Joining her on stage will be Vocal Ex with more artistes set to be unveiled each week for the coming five weeks.

Janet Manyowa who is behind hits Zadzisa, Many Blessings, Makafanira and Ndimi among many others said the show was long overdue as her fans have been asking to see her performing live in the City of Kings and Queens.

“It’s been a long time coming. Many of our followers have been requesting us to come to Bulawayo over the years. We could have done it earlier, but Covid-19 happened.

“We also did a poll at the beginning of the year and Bulawayo was the most requested. We’re excited that it’s finally happening and we’ll be meeting our followers outside Harare,” said Manyowa.

She said she will bring her A-game and called upon gospel music lovers and her fans to come through as the show will be uplifting.

“My fans can expect a very good show and worship experience. We’re going to have a star-studded lineup and great collaboration with the locals and a recording set.

“We’ll be revealing an artiste each week for the next five weeks after having announced Vocal Ex last week.”

With three albums to her name, King of Glory, Grateful and Sounds of Victory, those who will attend the show will be spoilt for choice as almost all of Manyowa’s songs are hits.

If her virtual shows that she staged during the lockdown are anything to go by, then people are in for a treat as her performances are flawless. – @mthabisi_mthire