Janet Manyowa in Bulawayo for meet and greet

Showbiz Editor

Gospel musician, Janet Manyowa is in Bulawayo to meet and greet fans in the city ahead of her show in July.

The Zadzisa hit-maker is billed to stage her maiden performance in the city on July 2 and to hype up fans, she has decided to spend time with them prior to the event.

Dubbed the “Wanqoba Meet and greet”, Manyowa will be at Booties Pharmacy (Fort Street) today from 11am up to midday. Those who will miss her at that branch can catch her at the pharmacy’s Robert Mugabe Way branch at 1530hrs.

Announcing her arrival in the city through a social media post, Manyowa posted an image of herself at the Joshua Mqabuko airport.

Her show in July will take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 3. It has been dubbed Janet Manyowa Live in Concert. Joining her on stage will be Vocal Ex with more artistes set to be unveiled.