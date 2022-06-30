Janet Manyowa, Pastor G, Wenyasha expected in Byo today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for gospel sensation Janet Manyowa’s debut live performance in Bulawayo with the artiste expected to arrive in the city today.

The show taking place at the ZITF Hall 3 on Saturday has been dubbed “In the City of Kings and Queens Wanqoba Concert with Janet Manyowa”.

It will be headlined by talented musicians who include Mai Mwamuka, Snowy, Vocal Ex, Harvest House Music Choir, Wenyasha, Takesure Zamar, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nomthie Sibisi.

Said Janet Manyowa: “Preparations for the event are going on well as we’re well on schedule for the Saturday event. As the city was voted for in a poll where we asked our fans where to perform, we expect fireworks. The headline acts will certainly bring their A-game.”

She said there will be guest appearances from Mike Mahendere and Pastor G among others with Pastor G and Wenyasha expected in the city today. Bonnie Deuschle is expected to arrive tomorrow with the rest arriving on Saturday.

Attendees are expected to be given another amazing gospel experience after the success of Everton Mlalazi and Pastor Barak Live concerts in the city recently. – @mthabisi_mthire