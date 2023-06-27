Janet Manyowa’s Father’s House album launch on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING gospel music sensation Janet Manyowa is preparing to launch her album titled Father’s House at an exclusive and intimate affair.

The 10-track album will be launched at The Venue in Avondale, Harare. Parts of the album were recorded during her Wanqoba album launch in Bulawayo last year at an event where she proved that she is one of the finest in the gospel genre.

Father’s House has tracks, the title track featuring renowned and celebrated poet Albert Nyathi, Running, Shoko Renyu, Dry Bones, Forever, Jesu Makanaka, Shandurai, Blessed Be Your Name featuring Bonnie Deuschlie, Bayethe and Tirivakundi.

Manyowa said all is set for the launch.

“The launch will be an exclusive and intimate event with limited seating in comparison with what we have done before. Preparations are at an advanced stage.

“The album is a 10-track one and we recently released one track on YouTube titled, Running,” said Manyowa. – @mthabisi_mthire