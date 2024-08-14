Japan donates 5 000 tonnes of fertiliser to government

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube [email protected]

THE JAPANESE Embassy on Wednesday donated over 5 000 tonnes of fertiliser to the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development in Harare further cementing cooperation between the two countries.

Posting on its X account, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development described the donation as a significant mileage as the fertiliser is expected to benefit approximately 100 000 small-scale farmers.

“A significant mileage of collaboration between the governments of Zimbabwe and Japan was once again demonstrated today in Harare, when the Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Mr Yamanaka Shinichi, handed over 3 600 metric tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate and 1 940 metric tonnes of Compound D fertiliser, at GMB Aspindale.

The fertiliser is expected to benefit approximately 100 000 small-scale farmers.” Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Vangelis Haritatos received the donation on behalf of the government.