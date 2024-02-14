Japanese Ambassador meets Vice-President Chiwenga to discuss infrastructure partnership and rice cultivation

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Yamanaka Shinichi, paid a courtesy call to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the courtesy visit is in line with the extension and rehabilitation of certain sections of the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

“Previously, Japanese engineers worked in partnership with Zimbabwean engineers to rehabilitate and refurbish a 6.5km stretch of the Makuti-Chirundu highway,” reads the statement.

Ambassador Yamanaka said Zimbabwe and Japan are working on cultivating a fusion of African and Asian rice, as both countries enjoy cordial bilateral relations.