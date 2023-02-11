Jason Moyo :Bulawayo’s food street

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THEY may not be operating in the traditional heavy industry mode Bulawayo was known for in the past, but certainly, the fast-food segment of the services sector is gaining more traction in the City of Kings thanks to the variety of cuisines available. Virtually every corner of the city centre is witnessing the opening of a restaurant outlet amid cut throat competition as the number of players continues to grow.

Unregistered players operating in backyard facilities and caravans are also squeezing themselves in to claim their share of the market slice, and that’s business after all.

Judging by the growing number of restaurants sprouting in the Bulawayo city centre, demand for food services seems to be high and is driving the stampede for more players.

Jason Moyo Street, named after the decorated National Hero, Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, is proving to be a hub of all eateries with casual comments such as “Issa Food Court, Food Street” now common.

A small portion of the street between 8th Ave and Leopold Takawira Ave has a huge concentration of food outlets, some listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. Already the stretch hosts Nandos, Creamy Inn, and Chicken Inn all from the same group, Simbisa Brands, and the soon-to-be-opened RocoMamas. The building to serve burger enthusiasts is undergoing renovations.

Just opposite, across the street you find Barceló’s. Then a few metres away is the food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) at Meikles Building and Hot Plate Grill House, also on the same street.

“Founded in July 2013, RocoMamas has fast become one of the trendiest restaurants in Southern Africa, garnering a loyal following of burger enthusiasts. Our brand position of ‘not normal’ is evident in our funky décor, rock ‘n roll vibe, unique menu items and open-style kitchen where customers can see (and smell) the meals being prepared” reads part of a statement on its website.

That trendiest restaurant with funky decor is soon to hit Bulawayo. The concentration of fast-food outlets in close proximity has sparked heated debate in Bulawayo, more so on social media platforms.

On 2 February, one Twitter user Qondisani posted under @qndsn_ said: “This street is about to be interesting. And this is right next to Nandos”.

He posted pictures of a building to house RocoMama’s which is under renovation. The post has generated over 62 000 views, with divergent comments. Saturday Chronicle plucked out eye-catching ones.

“Issa Food Court, Food Street” remarked Mandlela_Mathuthu posting under @lionessofAfrika

Rowdy G. (Papuchi) @mcbaudy noted “It’s more like European cities, most streets are just made up of all sorts of cafés, restaurants and food vendors. It’s a good vibe, you sit at Nandos and me at Chicken Inn and we eat, chat kkkkkk.”

One Mbokodo under @ma_mbokodo added “They should just close off traffic and make it like a market square. Food courts are a culture that makes sense, having a cluster of restaurants in one place is convenient in terms of time and transport.

“I don’t see much of that as a competition but options, my mood or pocket will determine which establishment I’ll get into. Having options is liberating.”

Tendayi Zinyama said “I actually think it’s a good idea of having fast food outlets in close proximity”.

@Euggy08 said “I saw it yesterday. I was amazed the street is now a food outlet hub ….Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Nandos, Steers, Barceló’s, KFC and RocoMamas…”

Jeffrey Nyevhe (@Jnyevhe) simply noted “Azkhale”.

In reference to Jason Moyo Street, posted one Donnavanny under @donnavannybf saying “Everyone has a place here.”

“It’s already interesting. On the same Jason Moyo Street, let’s start ku 6th Ave, there is Pick n Pay, 7th Ave, there is KFC, approaching 8th av kulo Choppies, Barcelos, Nandos, Chicken Inn, Grand Arcade, Steers now coming soon is RocoMamas. Everyone has a place here.”

On whether there would be competition for clients, Brian posting under @mistify_007 said, “There is no competition here, they serve different dishes. That’s why in normal Food courts you find dozens of different Restaurants, Takeaways, and Cafes all clustered together.”

However, @qndsn_ feels that more restaurants will add more vibe to the street.

“Honestly, the post wasn’t about competition. If you know Bulawayo you know the street now has all the major restaurants. And that’s interesting enough. Issa vibe” he added on the post.

Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator, Simbisa Brands indicated in its 2022 annual report that it is focusing on opening more outlets as the firm seeks to defend its market share amid growing competition. During the period under review, the group focused its growth strategy anchored by adding 27 stores in Zimbabwe.

Simbisa has so far spent US$4, 5 million of the US$15, 5 million the company aims to invest under its expansion programme, and its chief executive Mr Warren Meares said recently.

The development also comes as more fast food outlets are emerging across the country, especially in the high-density areas as well the city and town centres across the country.

Simbisa, which owns restaurant chains including Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn, as well as franchises for Nandos and Steers of South Africa occupied the larger part of the fast food retail space and targeted middle to higher-income customers.

However, the fast-food retail landscape has changed, with several outlets emerging, producing fries to pizza, and targeting low-income earners.

Banking expert and Bulawayo businessman, Mr Morris Mpala, weighed in saying the area from 6th Avenue to 9 Avenue, Jason Moyo Street is a prime site in general. “Look into history, the old KFC was next to OK Zimbabwe. At Meikles building there was BullDogs pub and grill. It’s the best place in terms of human traffic, conveniently central.