Jaycee Rapaddict and Holy Ten set to deliver an unforgettable performance at Filabusi

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

SOUTH AFRICAN based musician Jaycee Rapaddict, expressed his excitement about sharing the stage with Holy Ten, a talented artiste, at an upcoming show that is set to take place at Marvel Joint in Filabusi.

The show will take place on 23 September.

In an interview, Jaycee Rapaddict said patrons should expect a thrilling performance from him and Holy Ten.

“It’s an honour and I feel blessed to be performing alongside Holy Ten. Patrons should expect nothing but the best entertainment and performances from both artistes. This is by far another highlight of my career, being able to share a stage with such a talented artiste” he said.

Both Jaycee Rapaddict and Holy Ten have been making waves in the music industry, captivating audiences with their unique styles and lyrical prowess. Their collaboration on stage will showcase the talent that they both hold.

With preparations underway and everything set and ready, the stage is set for an extraordinary night of music and entertainment. Audiences can expect a seamless blend of genres and a showcase of the artiste’s best performances.

This show comes at a time when Jaycee Rapaddict landed in Zimbabwe last week to shoot a music video for his song Ungayithi Vuu. _@TashaMutsiba.