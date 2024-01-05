Jaycee Rappadict pays homage to Filabusi fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

AMAPIANO/HOUSE musician Jaycee Rappadict has thanked his hometown fans for the immense support they showed him when he performed at the Reece Madlisa gig at Scooter Joint in rural Filabusi on New Year’s Day.

Jaycee Rappadict was an eye-catching character in the show as he rose to the task of being the only curtain raiser for an international artiste.

Riding high on his track, Ungayithi Vuu, Jaycee Rappadict was a crowd favourite and also got Reece Madlisa inquiring about him. The artiste who was born and bred in Filabusi is based in South Africa but lately has been holding shows in Zimbabwe.

Jaycee Rappadict told Chronicle Showbiz that it was a dream come true performing for over 1 000 people from his hometown.

“I would say it’s a blessing, especially having to share a big stage with a big artiste in front of your own people. It’s really an amazing feeling as at times we get to share a stage with big artistes away from home so when you come back to tell the story, some people might not believe you, so that on its own was an amazing moment for me and those who know where I come from.

“I haven’t relocated as I travel anytime when there’s a show. I have realised that being in South Africa is not an excuse for us only coming back home in December. We can actually travel and make things happen,” he said.

Jaycee Rappadict said he is impressed with how his latest offering is gaining traction.

“Ungayithi vuu is a shock to everybody. It’s just opening doors for itself and the song is even going stronger. I am still shocked and amazed by its success. We are now focused on making sure the video is playing on a number of TV channels. More collaborations and more live performances is what we aim to deliver this year,” said Jaycee Rappadict.

