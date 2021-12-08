Jazz and jacket concert on this weekend

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE legendary Cool Crooners are set to perform at the Jazz and Jacket concert taking place on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

They are expected to share the stage with artistes that include Friends, Ash Bass, Triple C, The Old Timers and Lemoniq.

The event is being organised by Big Scale Entertainment in conjunction with the Bulawayo Jazz and Whisky Club and The Jazz Gang Club.

Big Scale Entertainment director Prince Tshabalala said jazz music lovers will be in for a treat as the concert, as its name alludes, will be filled with jazz and jacket dances that have since time immemorial, been a crucial aspect of any dance associated with jazz.

Ever since jazz entered into popular culture, it immediately fuelled the creation of its dance style that not only followed its modern rhythms, sounds, and techniques, but also heavily promoted the sense of individuality, spontaneous dancing, free flow dancing and showcase of the skills of dancers.

Tshabalala said the event is also expected to revive the jazz genre and bring to life, the City of Kings and Queens.

“Having been starved of our favourite music for some time, we’ve decided to come up with a joint show to cater for jazz lovers in Bulawayo.

“The concert will pit our very own jazz fathers together with the young up-and-coming jazz artistes. Dubbed The Jazz and Jacket show, this event will see patrons dancing in style to the live bands that will perform. It’ll be a nice relaxed outing on a Sunday,” he said.

The Jazz and Jacket dance, Tshabalala said is a style that is liked by old-timers in the ghetto streets. — @mthabisi_mthire