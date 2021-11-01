Jazz artiste Ashbass releases debut album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

SIZINDA-born and bred jazz artiste Ashbass (real name Ashley Msonda Ndlovu) has released his debut album.

Son to Langton of the Mazi A Moyo jazz band, Ashbass has assembled a nine-track album titled Amandla.

The album was released last week on YouTube and SoundCloud.

“Amandla is a sermon about love, peace and unity among Africans. The title track reinforces Zimbabwe’s potential to be an economic force to be reckoned with,” said the 24-year-old bassist.

Since 2015, Ashbass has been doing music and owes his love for it to his grandfather who taught him how to play the guitar.

On the album, jazz enthusiasts can enjoy songs such as Amai, Zambezi and Blues for my father, just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49.