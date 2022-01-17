Jazz artiste Nomore Allah Sibanda rebrands to Maluka…readies second album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

JAZZ musician Nomore Allah Sibanda has rebranded to the name Maluka at a time that he is preparing to release his second album titled Ng’lamlela.

The 10-track album produced by Neshville has three singles, Uyingqongqo featuring Sonkomose, Umona featuring Gugue and Umfazi katshaywa that have already been released. The remaining tracks are Baphelabantu, Imhlola yami, Ng’lamlela, Only hope, Thandiwe, Bant’wabatsha and Ishaya ngamandla.

Maluka said he has decided to rebrand as a way of keeping in touch with his roots with the upcoming album being a follow-up to Indaba Zabantu released in February last year.

“I decided to remove my birth name from my project firstly considering that it’s too long and the other reason is that Maluka is our family name so l want to spread my genes identity.

“The forthcoming album is about things that we see happening in our communities. The music speaks to the young and old and carries a strong message that seeks to educate and inspire people,” said Maluka. – @mthabisi_mthire